InfoGroup begins development of Bartók Court II office park

BBJ

InfoGroup has started development of the Bartók Court II office park, located on Bartók Béla út in the capitalʼs District XI, offering a total of 24,000 square meters of net leasable area, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The project will be built in three phases, with the first A+ category building to be ready by the end of 2018, says the press release. The six-story building will provide 8,000 sqm of leasable area.

Bartók Court II has already earned BREEAM ʼvery goodʼ certification during the planning phase, hence its green courtyard, smart parking garage, BUBI bicycle stop, ample bike storage, electric charging station and energy efficiency program, including selective waste collection and recycling.

Come the end of 2018, the long-awaited development in the Southern Buda location awaits prospective tenants with A+ category, custom-made offices, the press release concludes.