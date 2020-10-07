Inditex to bring latest store design concepts to Etele Plaza

Bence Gaál

Inditex Group will be present in Etele Plaza, Buda’s largest shopping and entertainment center, with all of its brands available in Hungary, including Zara fashion store featuring a brand new design concept, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Spanish fashion giant Inditex Group’s international brands available in Hungary including Zara, Zara Home, Stradivarius, Pull&Bear, Bershka, Oysho, and Massimo Dutti have joined Etele Plaza as anchor tenants. They will bring their latest store design concepts on a total floor area of more than 6,300 sqm. On the Buda side of the Hungarian capital, only Etele Plaza is going to have the groupʼs full portfolio in one place.

Zara will open its largest store in Buda with its brand new Soft concept, that has not yet taken over all the worldʼs metropolises, thus the shopping center can boast that Zara store in Etele plaza is one of the first to introduce it alongside the likes of Dubai, Madrid, and Istanbul. The new store will be equipped with advanced RFID technology that helps to quickly and accurately track the location and movement of the clothing.

"We proudly introduce Inditex Group’s well-known brands as Etele Plaza’s anchor tenants. Due to its excellent location as well as the unique digital, sustainability, health, and safety features, there is a huge demand among retailers for the unique business opportunity and experience Etele Plaza can offer to them," says Tibor Tatár, CEO of Futureal.

"As a result, we have already successfully leased most of the rentable space and we are in negotiation with many promising partners. We are also open to cooperate with potential tenants that can make our state-of-the-art shopping center an even more exciting and attractive place for customers," he adds.

Scheduled to open in Q3 2021, Hungaryʼs first smart plaza already has an above 75% occupancy rate.

With a rentable area of 55,000 sqm, built at the meeting point of the Kelenföld railway station, underground line 4, and the approach section of M1-M7 motorways, Etele Plaza can be easily accessed from both downtown and suburbs. The complex is being developed under Futureal’s Stay Safe initiative designed to respond to the changing market demand due to the epidemic.

According to the press release, the development of Futureal’s EUR 300 million project is still in progress with full capacity despite the challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.