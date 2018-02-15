Immofinanz wins ‘Asset Management Company of the Year’

BBJ

The Immofinanz commercial real estate group won the “Asset Management Company of the Year” award for 2017 at the Office of the Year Competition, organized for the 8th time by media group iroda.hu in the Várkert Bazár Budapest, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The core business of Immofinanz, which is present in several European countries, includes high-quality asset management. This segment has been developed to the highest standards in Hungary in recent years, both in the office and retail segments, the press release notes.

The launch of myhive, an international office concept, was among the companyʼs success stories last year. Furthermore, the occupancy rate of the office and retail portfolio of Immofinanz in Hungary increased significantly during recent times to more than 94% as of September 30, 2017.

As part of the launch of the myhive brand in five office buildings in Budapest, Immofinanz modernized lobbies and social spaces, expanded the range of available services and enhanced the infrastructure of office buildings.

Maintaining high service quality levels for tenants is the responsibility of the community manager at Immofinanz, who plays a key role in taking myhive services and lifestyle directly to the tenants, explains the press release.

“We are especially delighted to have been selected for the award in todayʼs very competitive market. It supports one of our key goals: to maintain best service for our tenants and high quality of our existing office and retail portfolios,” said Viktor Nagy, country manager operations at Immofinanz Hungary.

Immofinanz is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the retail and office segments of its core markets in Austria, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Poland. It is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna and Warsaw.

Founder and organizer of the Office of the Year awards is the iroda.hu media group. The groupʼs portfolio includes real estate search sites iroda.hu, raktar.hu and retail.hu, as well as professional news website realista.hu. Iroda.hu joined ingatlan.com group, operator of Hungaryʼs biggest real estate website, in 2015.