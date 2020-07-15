Hungary ranks last in European real estate price change

Nicholas Pongratz

According to the latest housing price index published by Eurostat this week, covering the first quarter of 2020, Hungary ranks last among the 27 EU countries in terms of change in real estate prices, writes penzcentrum.hu.

Compared to the same period of the previous year, real house prices decreased by 5.4%.

The EU shows a very mixed picture, as varying price increases are still seen in the vast majority of countries this year.

Luxembourg is in the lead with 12.3% year-on-year, and in Estonia, housing prices have risen by an average of more than 10% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Ireland is the only other country to show a price drop, the business website notes.