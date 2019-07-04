HuGBC gets ‘Established’ status in WorldGBC

BBJ

The Hungary Green Building Council (HuGBC) has been granted "Established GBC" status in the organization of the World Green Building Council (WorldGBC), business news site portfolio.hu reported, citing an announcement on worldgbc.org.

The status comes in the light of HuGBC’s efforts to demonstrate exceptional leadership within the building and construction industry, while growing and educating the market in Hungary, and acting as the primary source of information on sustainable building in the country, WorldGBC said.

HuGBC is a non-profit organization formed by architects, engineers, real estate developers, building materials manufacturers, property managers, mechanical engineers, economists, companies and organizations active in various fields of the building industry. Its core activity is the promotion of environmentally conscious and sustainable construction, according to hugbc.hu.