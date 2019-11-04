Horizon Development wins 2 European Property Awards

Bence Gaál

Hungarian real estate developer Horizon Development won two titles at the 26th European Property Awards for developments in Budapest, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Promenade Gardens Office Building

Horizon’s Promenade Gardens Office Building won the "Best Office Development in Hungary" award and was nominated for the "Best Office Development in Europe" award, while the Hungarian developer’s ongoing Szervita Square Building was awarded "Best Mixed-use Development in Hungary".

This yearʼs European Property Awards was held at The Royal Lancaster Hotel in London last week, recognizing the best commercial and residential projects from across the continent.

The event recognized real estate projects in 45 categories, with criteria such as design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and the project’s commitment to sustainability. Chaired by members of the U.K.ʼs House of Lords, Lord Caithness, Lord Best, Lord Liverpool and Lord Thurso, the independent panel of judges consisted of more than 80 international industry experts.

Horizon was represented by associate partner and development director Gabriella Sasvári, who accepted the awards on stage from Stuart Shield (president and founder of the European Property Awards) and Lord Caithness (judging panel chairman).

Gratifying

"We are extremely honored that both of our current projects are recognized at this prestigious international property event," she said. "When defining the architectural concept for Promenade Gardens, we aimed at excelling in design, technical content, wellbeing, and sustainability, and it is gratifying to see the building being appreciated for all those qualities."

She added, "Our under-construction Szervita Square Building will redefine downtown luxury in Budapest from Q4 2020, but it already triumphed in the Mixed-use Development category for its state-of-the-art architectural solutions, and its office, retail and residential functions elegantly complementing each other. At Horizon Development we design and build in this spirit, with continued commitment to premium architectural quality.”

The nomination for the Best Office Development in Europe Award for Promenade Gardens, which is now part of the Erste Real Estate Fund portfolio, means that it may receive further recognition on a global scale.

The project is expected to go up against other winners from Asia Pacific, Arabia, Africa, Canada, Central and South America, the Caribbean, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

The results will be announced at the awards ceremony of IPAX GLOBAL on December 2, in the Savoy Hotel, London.