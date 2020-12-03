Home sales up 4% y.o.y. in November

Nicholas Pongratz

Home sales in Hungary numbered 11,369 in November, up 4% from the same month a year earlier but falling 7% from October, real estate broker Duna House said yesterday, according to profitline.hu.

Photo by Fabio Balbi / Shutterstock.com

In January-November, home sales in Hungary exceeded 121,000, it added. Duna House estimates that full-year home sales will reach 130,000.

The traditionally milder market turnover in December may be further weakened by the expectation of home improvement subsidies effective from 2021, which in turn may result in a stronger-than-usual increase in demand in January in the post-Christmas period, Duna House said.