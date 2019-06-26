Home purchase subsidy boosts real estate market in villages

BBJ

The extension of the Home Purchase Subsidy Scheme for Families to some Hungarian villages (“Falusi CSOK”) has boosted the domestic real estate market, especially in those settlements involved in the scheme, mfor.hu reported.

Photo by ESB Professional/Shutterstock.com

In May, settlements included in the project offered some 14,835 homes for sale, edging up to 15,220 in June, which is a 2.5% increase according to real estate service provider firm, ingatlan.com.

The price variation is enormous. Settlements in Borsod (200 km east of Budapest) are trading homes at an average of HUF 8,000-10,000 per square meter, meaning potential buyers are looking at a real estate price HUF 1 million-2 mln. Balatonakali (147 km southwest of Budapest at Lake Balaton) stands at the other end of the scale, with a record of HUF 1 mln for a square meter.

The current subsidy scheme is effectively a new search filter for families planning a move, ingatlan.com said. The state grant helps these families to buy another home at a lower price than thy might find in the bigger cities.

Given suitable infrastructural development, areas 40-50 km away from county seats might regain popularity and become attractive alternatives, mfor.hu said.