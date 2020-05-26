Hell Energy subsidiary plans HUF 24 bln hotel in Tata

MTI – Econews

Avalon Center, a member of Hell Energy group, is planning on building a 120-room, five-star hotel with a HUF 24 billion investment on the lakeside of the "Old Lake" in Tata (56 km west of Budapest), Hell communications head Péter Pantl said on Tuesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The "Old Lake"

Construction work could take 12 months, Pantl said and it would involve opening a restaurant in a refurbished horse stable and building an underground parking lot.

The investment would create 100 jobs and provide the local municipality with HUF 100 million annual tax revenue.

Avalon already operates a catering complex in Miskolctapolca which employs 170 workers and was built with a HUF 9.5 bln investment.