HB Reavis wins in two categories at Office of the Year

BBJ

The HB Reavis real estate development group won two prizes at the Office of the Year 2017 Competition, organized for the eighth time by media group iroda.hu in the Várkert Bazár Budapest, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The Agora Park and Showroom was awarded the "Public Space of the Year" prize at the Office of the Year Competition, of 35 competitors in this category. The park set up by HB Reavis on a site of 5,000 square meters, with a high-tech showroom created in six shipping containers, presents the future Agora Budapest center. Currently HB Reavis operates a skating rink at the Agora Park, until the end of this month.

Another prize won by HB Reavis at the Office of the Year, also related to Agora Park, was "Future Commercial Project of the Year." According to plans, Agora Budapest will be a multifunctional area with green surfaces and public spaces, offering many services, including HubHub, a community office space, the press release says.