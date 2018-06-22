HB Reavis to open co-working office in Budapest

Bence Gaál

International real estate developer HB Reavis is set to open its first HubHub co-working office on Király utca in Budapest by the end of the year.

HubHub’s priorities will include education, attracting talents, and community building, according to a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal. The Budapest opening means HB Reavis will have a string of co-working offices in all the Visegrad Four countries: Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.



Architects and planners from MádiLáncos Stúdió were commissioned to create a space where as many as 300 freelancers, start-uppers, and entrepreneurs can work comfortably. Anyone may rent space in the new building, ranging from a single desk to the whole office, which will be available 24/7.

HubHub will also host presentations about a variety of topics, in order to involve all members and also the wider community in common brainstorming sessions. The program will be made in a partnership with local businesses, universities, and NGOs, HB Reavis said.

“As an international real estate developer, we pay attention to how HB Reavis’ buildings affect people’s lives, […] it is not a question that the user’s experience is the most important part of our job,” said Jan Hübner, CEO of HB Reavis Hungary.

“We think of our partners - wherever they live and whoever they are – as humans, not as business goals. I’m very glad that HubHub will be a part of that vision here in Budapest as well, because its aim is also bringing the most out of people.”