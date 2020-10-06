Green Court Office tops out, gets interim BREEAM Excellent rating

Bence Gaál

Green Court Office, a 20,000-sqm office building located in District XIII of Budapest has reached its highest point last week, only a few days after receiving the interim BREEAM Excellent certification for environmentally conscious and energy-efficient solutions, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The green office project features eco-conscious design and master planning arranged around a 3,300-sqm internal park with 360 ° views.

Developer Codic Hungary, member of Codic International and constructor KÉSZ Építő és Szerelő Zrt., member of KÉSZ Group celebrated Green Court Office reaching its highest point with a topping-out event. In recent months, despite the pandemic situation, work has progressed at full steam. Thanks to this and the hard work of an average of 100 people a day, the implementation of Green Court Office is proceeding as planned.

According to the press release, the mixed-function development pays special attention to the creation of urban ecological values and the application of environmentally conscious solutions. Located by Kassák Park, 65%of the office areas in Green Court Office have already been leased.

"Green Court is a prime, new generation development: an innovative concept of four buildings set around a large green, inner courtyard, accessible from four sides, attracting people to the heart of the project," Christophe Boving, CEO of Codic Hungary explained. "Codic strongly believes that ʼBuilding the future is an artʼ. Art, for us, means a continuous quest for excellence and distinctive quality. We are proud to see that the structure has reached its highest point thanks to the successful cooperation with our partners. We are committed to ensuring that the recent interim BREEAM Excellent rating Green Court Office recently obtained, will be granted again at completion of the building."

Zoltán Sáray, CEO of KÉSZ, added, "Constructing an office building, especially such an environmentally conscious green office building, is always a huge challenge. From the first moment of construction, our job is to keep the arising needs of the investor and future occupiers in mind and try to construct the most modern and most comfortable building. Although the building is not finished yet, the team has done an excellent job, which is greatly enhanced by our exemplary cooperation with Codic Hungary. We are grateful for the smooth and professional cooperation and work we have experienced so far."

In a contract with District XIII, Codic Hungary has undertaken the redevelopment of the office building’s surroundings with quality block paving, the construction of a new pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Kassák and Taksony utca, and the replacement of missing trees in adjacent public areas.

Unique engineering solutions

The unique architectural motif of the building is a double-skinned ventilated glass façade, which provides increased thermal and acoustic protection on the street façades. Furthermore, the ledge running along the façade also functions as sun protection due to its 90-cm width.

A full-height glass façade with an area of over 6,800 sqm ensures as much natural light in the office space as possible. For this, Codic uses special, super-selective heat-insulated glazing that lets in natural daylight while filtering out incoming sunlight, thus reducing the heating of office spaces.

According to the press release, Green Court Office meets the requirements of a nearly zero energy building.

"Among our energy-efficient solutions, we may highlight the induction chilled beam with low energy consumption, the heat pump and the reuse of harvested rainwater," Pál Szilvási, project manager of Codic Hungary commented. "But what makes this building unique on the office market today is its double-skinned, ventilated glass façade using premium quality materials to ensure the highest visual and acoustical comfort, whilst reducing much the cooling consumptions. The inlet of natural daylight on the work floors is optimal thanks to the continuous, full-height glazing and the inlet of natural fresh air possible through openable windows every 2,7 meter."

Codic is also looking into the introduction of custom technical solutions, such as placing a sterilization filter in the mechanical system and implementing contactless access from the main entrance to the work stations.

The designers of Green Court are Miklós Dombi and Tamás Pintér from DPi design.

"The design process is about co-creation. During the preparation and planning, dozens of engineers, architects, real estate developers, the chief architect and members of the design council worked for a common goal: to create a positive, healthy and humane environment for prospective employees who are happy to leave for work in the morning and stay for a cup of coffee after work in the park," Tamás Pintér, designer from DPi design said. "I believe that we will create a valuable building and liveable urban spaces for both the surrounding neighborhood and future users."

Green Court Office is adjacent to residential zones, with a wide range of services available in the vicinity, including shops, healthcare institutions, and connections to the public transport network.

Codic says that it also considers access by alternative ways of transport important, meaning that the development will be fitted with electric car charging stations in the underground garage and on the ground floor, and more than 100 bicycle parking racks with changing rooms and showers.

The project is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2021. Green Court Office is a development of Codic Hungary, in partnership with Pesti Házak Zrt. and Picton Group AG.