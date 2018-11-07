Graphisoft Park Q1-Q3 net profit climbs 23%

BBJ

In the first three quarters of 2018, net profit of Graphisoft Park, a listed company that owns and operates the eponymous business park in the north of the capital, climbed 23% year-on-year to EUR 3.7 million according to "pro forma" figures, an earnings report released on the website of Budapest Stock Exchange shows.

The report notes that the rise of profit partly resulted from the company obtaining SZIT (regulated real estate investment company) status, which made it exempt from corporate income and local business tax.

Graphisoft Park was registered as a SZIT effective as of January 1, 2018. Property rental revenue rose 18% to EUR 9.2 mln. Other revenue, from one-off engineering services, came to EUR 400,000 compared to zero in the base period.

Depreciation increased 27% to EUR 4.26 mln due to new buildings completed in 2017-2018 and refurbishment in the core area. EBITDA rose 23% to EUR 8.91 mln. In its guidance for 2018, Graphisoft Park put net profit at EUR 4.3 mln, EUR 300,000 more than forecast in the H1 report dated August 7. 2018 rental revenue is put at EUR 12.3 mln, also raised by EUR 300,000.

2019 net profit is forecast to grow to EUR 4.5 mln, unchanged from the August forecast while the rental revenue forecast was raised by EUR 300,000 to EUR 13.9 mln in 2019.