Govʼt to launch home renovation program

MTI – Econews

The government is to launch a home renovation support program from January 1, minister without portfolio in charge of family policy Katalin Novák said on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reports.

Image by Shutterstock.com

She said the government will cover half of the home renovation costs - up to HUF 3 million - of families raising at least one child.

Applying for the Home Purchase Subsidy Scheme for Families (CSOK) is not a condition of eligibility for this new element of the governmentʼs home creation program launched in 2015, she added.

The support will cover energy-efficiency upgrades, bathroom, kitchen, and full home renovations.

Novák said the amount of funding under the scheme will be tailored to demand rather than capped. Full details of the program will be unveiled over the next few weeks, she added.