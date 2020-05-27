Your cart

Govʼt submits bill on preferential VAT rate for ʼrust beltʼ homes

 MTI – Econews
 Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 16:35

The government submitted a bill to Parliament late Tuesday that would lower the VAT rate on home construction in "rust belt" areas to 5% from 27%, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The government announced plans to roll out the measure in mid-April, among other policies to ease the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill would apply the preferential VAT rate to homes with a usable area up to 150 sqm in multi-home residences built in "rust belt action areas".

Rust belt action areas are to be designated by government decree at brownfield sites deemed suitable for the construction of homes.

 

 

