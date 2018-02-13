Goodman building Hungaryʼs largest warehouse for Auchan

BBJ

French-owned international retailer Auchan Retail will increase its commercial capacity in Hungary with a new, integrated logistics center at Üllő Airport Logistics Center near Budapest. The 87,200 sqm, greenfield facility will be the largest of its kind ever built in Hungary.

The logistics centre is being developed by Goodman, a leading global industrial property expert, a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal says.

Expected to open in late 2018, the new centre at Üllő will handle Auchan Retail Hungary’s food and non-food logistics for both existing and planned new stores, while also supporting the company’s online commerce countrywide.

Dominique Ducoux, CEO of Auchan Retail Hungary, said: "In addition to boosting our physical expansion plans, the new, integrated logistics base will also help our multi-channel commercial model in the long run. This is a multi-billion forint investment employing hundreds of people in the local area, which will provide an innovative and efficient platform for our business in Hungary. This integrated and centralized logistics hub enables us to provide excellent customer service at all our current and future stores in Hungary."

The facility will boast storage rooms at various temperature settings for the most favourable environment for all items, whether fresh or frozen food, or textiles of homeware products. The new buildings are also suitable for implementing automated processes for packaging and transportation in order to create a more efficient supply chain for the benefit of Auchan customers, the press release says.

Goodman’s current portfolio in Hungary comprises more than 88,000 sqm of warehouse and office space in two locations – Gyál and Üllő. The Üllő Airport Logistics Center, strategically located next to the M4 highway and M0 ring road is on the pan-European transport corridor to Ukraine, Romania and Serbia.