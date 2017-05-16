GE opens restaurant for employees in Váci Greens B

BBJ

U.S. giant General Electric has opened a special 1,100 square-meter canteen on the ground floor of the Váci Greens B office building for its own employees, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

“The friendly atmosphere is provided by pleasantly divided space, wood-framed walls, pastel-coloured furniture, leaf-shaped skylights and warm-light lamps. Visitors discover a stress-free oasis among the furniture oozing tranquillity,” real estate firm DVM group says about the restaurant.

The interior of the canteen was designed by TP Bennett, and the architectural design was by TIBA Studio. The lessee (OTP Prime Property Investment Fund, the recent buyer of Váci Greens B), was represented by Atenor (the original developer of the office complex) during the transaction.

Project management was provided by Cushman & Wakefield. Construction work was carried out by DVM group, which has already worked for GE on several occasions. The canteen was delivered at the beginning of 2017.