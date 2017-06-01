Gateway Office Park undergoing renovation

BBJ

Gateway Office Park, an office complex comprising three towers, is currently being renovated, and works are scheduled to be finished by the first quarter of next year at the latest, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal by real estate firm CPI Hungary.

This year CPI closed more than 16,000 square meters of lease extensions and new leases in the 36,000 sqm office complex, including Samsung and Orange, which CPI believes is a sign of recognition for the building’s central location and technical solutions and services.

“We are very happy to continue to receive trust from our tenants, which is reflected by the extended leases signed lately,” said Gergely Kendelényi, leasing manager of Gateway Office Park.

“We have also experienced elevated market demand in the case of Gateway Office Park, as a result of which we have started negotiations on a space of 10,500 sqm going up for let in September. We keep focusing on expanding the array of services on offer, and we are also planning to make the building more attractive with a renovated lobby and social spaces,” he added.