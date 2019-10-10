Futureal starts last office project on Corvin Promenade

Bence Gaál

Hungary-based property developer the Futureal Group has commenced development of the final office complex, Corvin7, on the Corvin Promenade development in Budapest, the company told the Budapest Business Journal.

The project, developed in two phases, will offer almost 30,000 square meters of gross leasable area (GLA) in the immediate vicinity of the Corvin Offices. The development is located at the intersection of Szigony, Tömő, Apáthy and Balassa streets. On completion of the first phase, the nine-story complex will provide 15,800 sqm of GLA, complemented by an additional 13,800 sqm once the second phase is delivered.

Futureal says Corvin7 has been designed and will be operated according to the BREEAM and WELL certification systems to ensure it has a positive impact on the wellbeing and health of employees working in the complex. The building enjoys the easiest access to the two nearest metro stations of all office buildings on Corvin Promenade, the press release notes, adding that the immediate vicinity of the project offers plenty of services including a fitness and wellness center, cafés, a laundry, restaurants and a beauty salon.

The office building will be fully accessible, and staircases will not be located next to the elevators in order to maximize natural light. The developer promises that the buildingʼs advanced mechanical system and UV filters will provide the cleanest air in Budapest, while the activated carbon filter system will neutralize any unpleasant odors.

From the main lobby there is direct access to a 3,000 sqm inner garden, functioning as a social space for employees. Internal gardens, balconies and roof terraces will be built not only on the ground floor but also on other floors, meaning that each rental area will have its own terrace. Bicycle storage, separated showers and lockers will also be available.

“Corvin7 is going to be a key milestone in the success story of Corvin Promenade,” said Gábor Futó, founder of Futureal Group. “This is the last chance for tenants to move into the brand-new, state-of-the-art office complex right next to one of Budapest’s most iconic and ground-breaking public areas.”

Corvin Promenade is an internationally recognized development project. It has won the European Commercial Property Award for Best Mixed-Use Development of Europe, as well as the FIABCI Hungarian Real Estate Development Award. In 2014, the project also received the Urban Land Institute (ULI) Global Award for Excellence.