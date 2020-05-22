Futureal starts construction of Corvin Innovation Campus

Bence Gaál

Futureal Group has launched the construction of Corvin Innovation Campus, an office complex equipped with contactless technology offering almost 30,000 sqm of gross leasable area, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Located in the immediate vicinity of Corvin Promenade, the building has been developed and will be operated according to the BREEAM Excellent and WELL Platinum certification systems.

The project is being developed under Futureal’s Stay Safe initiative, designed to respond to the changing market demand due to the epidemic. Under the program, Futureal is introducing new internal security standards and additional technological solutions.

The building will be equipped with an advanced mechanical system and UV filters to provide clean air. Furthermore, Corvin Innovation Campus will be almost contactless, thanks to automatic doors and light switches with card sensors. There will be a mobile application for controlling the elevators, and the toilets will be equipped with contactless rinsing, hand washing, and soap dispensers.





The complex will also feature a 3,000 sqm inner garden directly accessible from the main lobby. To provide an alternative for public transport and car use, plans also include a number of bike storage spaces, as well as separated showers and lockers.

The expected handover date of the nine-story projectʼs first phase is the fall 2022. The first phase will provide some 15,800 sqm of GLA, while the second phase will add a further 13,800 sqm.

"Corvin Innovation Campus will open its doors to a new era of health and safety at the workplace. As one of the pioneers of the WELL certification in Hungary, we have been at the forefront of ensuring well-being and comfort of office workers. Our Stay Safe program takes our efforts and services to the next level," says Tibor Tatár, CEO of Futureal Group.