Futureal opens Nokia Skypark building in Budapest

Property developer the Futureal Group and Finnish communications and IT giant Nokia today opened the Nokia Skypark office building, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. With the opening, one of Hungary’s largest IT and telecom R&D centers starts operation as the latest addition to Budapestʼs Corvin Promenade project.

Nokia Skypark, developed by the Futureal Group, boasts the latest technology since it is planned to meet the needs of technology and R&D. The office complex with an investment value of over EUR 70 million is entirely occupied by Nokia and more than 2,000 employees of the Nokia Networks Global Technology Center.

Based on innovative solutions, the building was designed by the internationally recognized, FIABCI audience award-winning Zoboki-Demeter & Associates Architects. With 25,000 square meters of gross leasable area (GLA), Nokia Skypark has a two-story lobby and a conference center on the first floor. Facilitating efficient, creative work enjoyed a high priority when planning the interior design, according to Futureal. On the ground floor, restaurants, cafés and a kindergarten provide additional comfort for Nokia’s employees.

Nokia Skypark has received BREEAM Very Good certification. Its environment-friendly solutions include automated shading technology, which can control the sunshine exposure as necessary, electric car charger, green roof, bicycle storage, dressing rooms and showers, as well as energy-efficient mechanical systems. A two-story underground car park and a separate parking area reserved for tenants provide space for more than 460 cars.

“Since the start of the financial crisis, Skypark has been one of the most significant rental transactions in the Hungarian office market. Corvin Promenade’s magnificent building has merged the highest level of architectural and IT knowledge that also contributes to the already existing scientific research work at Corvin Quarter,” said Gábor Futó, founder of Futureal Group.

“A revolution is taking place in the world: the 4th Industrial Revolution. And even in these moments there are a couple of revolutionaries working in the office building next to us,” said Béla Zagyva, managing director of Nokia Networks Hungary. “I am proud that we had the opportunity to create a worthy environment for our colleagues where they can focus on solving problems of the future.”

Futureal Group sold its Skypark office building to the OTP Prime Property Investment Fund in April. OTP Real Estate Investment Fund Management Ltd. launched OTP Prime in January this year, with the aim of investing in category “A” and “A+” real estate. The Skypark transaction increased the value of the fund’s property portfolio to over HUF 40 billion.

Corvin Promenade is an internationally recognized development project that has won the International Property Awards Best Mixed Use Development Europe award, as well as the property development award of the Hungarian Chapter of FIABCI. In 2014, the development was the first Hungarian project to be honored by the Urban Land Institute Global Awards for Excellence, considered the “Oscars” of the city and real estate development industry.