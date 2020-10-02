Futureal launches innovative logistics property development firm HelloParks

Bence Gaál

Gábor Futó, the founder of Futureal and Cordia has founded a new industrial and logistics property development and investment company called HelloParks, which will operate as a member of Futureal Group, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The new firm is headed by Rudolf Nemes.

According to the press release, HelloParks aims to obtain a leading position in the industrial and logistics property development segment, first in Hungary, and later on in the whole CEE market.

"The growth of e-commerce and shortening of production and supply chains, relocating them closer to target markets, has significantly increased warehousing needs," says Gábor Futó. "The process has been pushed even quicker due to the coronavirus pandemic, with customer and investor interest growing further throughout Europe. We are confident that HelloParks can achieve great success even in the short term, and can improve Hungary’s position in the international logistics market."

Rudolf Nemes adds, "In addition to attractive rent and flexible terms, the new HelloParks industrial parks will offer a comprehensive services package, above and beyond warehousing functions. As a first step, the company is planning to develop megaparks around Budapest, later expanding into the countryside, where customers can operate warehouses as well as light industrial plants We aim to develop the most efficient and most environmentally friendly industrial facilities at the best price, thereby making HelloParks a dominant player in the market."

In order to achieve these goals, the facilities will offer IoT and smart solutions, as well as recreational and community services developed to support relaxation.