Futureal delivers first phase of Advance Tower

BBJ

Real estate developer Futureal says it has delivered the first phase of its office building Advance Tower on the capitalʼs Váci út office corridor, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The final group of tenants has moved into the new office building on the Váci út office corridor. The building, designed to support the health and comfort of more than 1,400 employees, offers gross leasable area (GLA) of 12,000 square meters.

The second phase, with a GLA of almost 8,000 sqm, is now structurally complete – its topping out was recently celebrated – with the handover expected in the second half of 2019.

Advance Towerʼs glass surfaces ensure a high proportion of natural light in the offices, designed by Paulinyi-Reith & Partners Architectural Studio. The entire building is set to be equipped with smart solutions such as intelligent building management, decentralized hot water supply, roof gardens with smart irrigation systems, and low-emission heating-cooling systems.

The first phase of Advance Tower, a development worth a total of EUR 68 million, is now operating at full capacity, Futureal says. To finance the development of the eight-story category “A” office building, Futureal Group signed a loan with K&H Bank valued at EUR 34 mln, the press release adds.

Both phases of Advance Tower have been awarded BREEAM certificates, and the office complex has been designed and will be operated according to the WELL Building Standard.

Advance Towerʼs ground floor, which includes a restaurant and a café in the office buildingʼs lobby, will also welcome tenants in the near future, according to the press release.