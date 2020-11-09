Foreigners buy fewer homes in Hungary

MTI – Econews

The number of homes purchased by foreigners in Hungary fell almost 5% to around 7,000 last year, state news wire MTI reports, citing data compiled by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Germans bought 1,212 homes, more than any other nationality. Just 10% of their purchases were in the capital, and they paid HUF 20 million, on average, per transaction.

Chinese nationals accounted for the second-highest number of home purchases by foreigners, buying 1,043 properties. More than 90% of the homes they bought were in the capital, and they paid an average HUF 49 mln per transaction.

Romanians bought 880 homes, mainly in settlements in the east of the country, paying just HUF 13 mln, on average, per transaction.

The data show Vietnamese nationals were the biggest spenders last year, buying 348 homes at an average price of a little over HUF 60 mln, nearly all of them in the capital.

The Dutch spent the least, buying 284 homes, mostly in settlements other than Budapest, for an average price of under HUF 12 mln.