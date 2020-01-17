First building of Aréna Business Campus topped out

Bence Gaál

Atenor and its contractor team Péter Építő Kft. announced that the structural works for Aréna Business Campus Building "A" have been completed, with the development going according to plans.

According to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal, Atenor and Péter Építő Kft. held a topping out ceremony for the building last December. The eight-story building, expected to be handed over in Q2 2020, will offer sqm leasable office space.

The deep construction works of building "B" of Aréna Business Campus, which will feature 15,000 sqm office space has already been started. Atenor says that Building "B" will be delivered by mid-2021. The construction of the final phase, "C" and "D", is planned to be wrapped up in the following two-three years.

Aréna Business Campus is the second megaproject in Budapest by Atenor, equity-financed similarly to the Váci Greens development. Consisting of four buildings, the 72,000 sqm campus has a more than 200 m front to Hungária körút. The developer adds that the project will also revive the neighborhood with a huge public park.

The office complex has BREEAM Excellent and Access4you certifications. Even before the handover of the first building, some 40% of the area has been leased to leading multinational tenants and ground floor service providers.

"The main focus of all of the Atenor projects is reaching the highest level of quality and the highest efficiency," says Zoltán Borbély, country director of Atenor Hungary. "We are aware how important is a fast and professional construction for tenants that can also keep the deadlines. That is the reason why we chose Péter Építő Kft., a structural contractor that could meet these strict criteria."

"I would like to emphasize that even in the present construction industry that is full of challenges we were capable of finishing the structural works within the deadline, contrary to significant delays of other market players. Therefore, promptness and quality are crucial to us so we can have a serious competitive advantage on the one hand and on the other further strengthen our positive reputation with our reliability. Péter Építő Kft. plays a huge role in this so our cooperation is remarkably fruitful and successful," he adds.