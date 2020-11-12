Fall rental market deflated by epidemic

Nicholas Pongratz

The Hungarian rental market closed September with mixed results, according to the latest analysis by specialist ingatlan.com, writes Világgazdaság.

Photo by Pixelbliss / Shutterstock.com

The Central Statistical Office-ingatlan.com rental index, which describes the development of fees for flats for rent throughout the country, shows that, in September this year, apartment prices were 5% lower than a year earlier.

"In the capital, the 10-15% annual price drop seems to be stabilizing, while in the rest of the country, rents tend to stagnate year-on-year," said László Balogh, the leading economic expert at ingatlan.com.

The website added that, since higher education will move to the digital space again in November, many students may move home, which could further increase the current record supply of rental housing.