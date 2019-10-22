ExxonMobil to move into GTC Pillar office building

Bence Gaál

ExxonMobil’s Global Business Services Center has signed a lease agreement, involving the entirety of the GTC Pillar office building, currently under construction and due for delivery early Q1 2022, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The GTC Pillar office building

The press release says that this is the largest deal in an office building already under construction in the history of Hungarian office transactions to date.

The deal involves some 27,500 sqm of office space just off the Váci Corridor. ExxonMobil was represented by CBRE in this transaction.

The American multinational, which will be the sole tenant to occupy the building, was involved in both the design and construction phases.

Regular consultations between the sides means that the building is tailored to ExxonMobil’s needs, ranging from environmentally conscious green solutions through electric vehicle charging facilities, restaurants, planned in-house daycare facilities for children, to other comfort services, GTC says.

“Pillar will not only be an office building developed by the latest technology but also a place where people working for ExxonMobil will enjoy the time spent within the office, common areas, garden, restaurant, coffee shop, and the gym," says Bori Gedai, deputy country manager of GTC Hungary.

"I am so happy I can be part of this amazing project with ExxonMobil. Signing the lease agreement is only a mid-station of the GTC-ExxonMobil journey, that started 17 years ago,” she added.

Romke Noordhuis, managing director of ExxonMobil GBC Hungary says, “We are proud of this significant milestone in the history of ExxonMobil Global Business Center Budapest. After having celebrated our 15 year anniversary earlier in 2019, we have now signed the lease agreement for a great new office building, which will enable ongoing growth and confirms ExxonMobil’s long term commitment to Hungary.

He added, "With Pillar we will provide a modern, state of artwork environment for our employees, encouraging collaboration and innovation from where we will be powering ExxonMobil’s global business.”