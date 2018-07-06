Evosoft Hungary to come under 1 roof in Budapest

Bence Gaál

Hungarian IT company evosoft, owned by Siemens, is expected to move into a new building, concentrating its operations into one location by 2021.

The growing high-tech area around the Hungarian Nobel Prize Winners’ R&D Park. An artistʼs rendering of the new evosoft HQ can be seen at bottom center, close to the banks of the Danube.

The move is a reaction to the company’s growing number of IT personnel. Siemens will rent 20,400 sqm. The site at Magyar Tudósok körút 11 in Budapest is being developed by Wing Zrt., as the second phase of the development of the Hungarian Nobel Prize Winners’ R&D Park. The development’s completion and the move itself is expected to materialize in January 2021.

“We are a trusted partner for leading multinational companies in Hungary seeking long-term property solutions as evidenced by our completed and ongoing HQ developments and references. The new evosoft office continues this trend as a world class workplace which will be a new landmark on the Buda river bank,” said Noah Steinberg, chairman and CEO of WING Zrt. In a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The construction of the new office building and its underground garage will start this month, based on LEED “Gold” certification. The move will allow evosoft’s software developers to work in a digitally-ready environment, the press release states.

“Digital revolution is on its way, challenging companies in all of their operational aspects, regardless of what industrial branch they are in. Industry 4.0 is now a reality based on software,” said István Petényi, CEO of evosoft Hungary. “We are keen on constructing the best working place for brilliant minds where they can be productive and creative at the same time, allowing us and Siemens to be a key player of the fourth industrial revolution.”

“The new HQ reflects Siemens Group’s commitment towards the new digital age, and will set up an adequate working environment for digital thinkers. This will be stimulating their creativity,” said Dale A. Martin, CEO of Siemens Zrt.