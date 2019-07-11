Eurostat: Hungary generates highest home price growth

BBJ

House prices, as measured by the House Price Index, rose by 4% in both the euro area and the EU in the first quarter of 2019 compared with the same quarter of the previous year, the statistical body of the European Union, Eurostat says.

Among Member States for which data is available, the highest annual increases in house prices in the first quarter of 2019 were recorded in Hungary (+11.3%), Czech Republic (+9.4%) and Portugal (+9.2%), while prices fell in Italy (-0.8%).

Compared with the previous quarter, the highest increases were recorded in Hungary (+3.7%), Portugal (+3.6%) and Croatia (+3.5%), while decreases were observed in Malta (-4.2%), the United Kingdom (-1.3%), Ireland (-1%), Finland (-0.8%), Italy (-0.5%) and Germany (-0.3%), Eurostat added.