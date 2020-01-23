EUR 1.72 bln invested in real estate last year

Nicholas Pongratz

Last year, EUR 1.72 billion was invested in the domestic real estate market, according to the latest analysis from real estate services firm CBRE, writes portfolio.hu.

Image: Pixabay

As in previous years, the office market dominated, accounting for almost half of the total volume. This was followed by the retail, hotel and industrial real estate markets.

Domestic investment volumes remained strong in the fourth quarter of 2019, as EUR 427 million of investment capital came to the market. This brings the annual volume to EUR 1.72 bln, the second strongest year in the current property market cycle.

CBRE registered a total of 55 transactions during 2019, reaching an average size of EUR 31 mln. Some of the largest deals and players in the quarter included the KÖKI Terminal Shopping Center and the five-star Sofitel Budapest Chain Bridge hotel, bought by Adventum , the OTP Prime Real Estate Investment Fund, and the Corvin Technology & Science Park, portfolio.hu notes.