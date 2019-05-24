Etele Plaza, Business One developments enter next phase

Bence Gaál

The Etele Plaza mall and Budapest One Business Park are set to enter the next phase of development in South Buda, as the former is nearly structurally complete, while the latter already has a complete facade, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The construction of Etele Plaza in progress



With the installation of the facade consisting of more than 1,600 pieces, the final form of the first stage of the 27,500 square-meter Budapest One Business Park - developed by Futureal Group - has already emerged. The construction of the Etele Plaza, with its gross leasable area (GLA) of 55,000 sqm, situated a few minutes walk away in the immediate vicinity of Etele tér, the largest multimodal transport hub in Hungary, may reach its highest point this fall.

Up until May, the Budapest One Business Park and the Etele Plaza shopping and entertainment center have used nearly 10,000 tons of ferroconcrete and 100,000 cubic meters of concrete, says the press release.



Upon the completion of all three stages, Budapest One will add some 65,000 sqm of rental space to the Budapest office market. The unusual wavy shape of the building is the result of optimization supported by parametrics. Architects Paulinyi-Reith & Partners designed the building with the help of simulations in order to achieve the shape most ideal for aspects such as sunshine and airflow.

The office building was among the first in Hungary to acquire the pre-qualification of the international WELL Building Platinum, which recognizes aspects that have a positive effect on the health and well-being of workers in the design of buildings.

Budapest One will be equipped with an energy-saving, intelligent central building management system, walls in colors that have a soothing effect, a meditation room, a spacious green roof garden, a bicycle storage room with shower, an anhydrous nanotechnology car wash, and a panoramic runway at the top of the building. In addition, it will be possible to charge electric cars and collect waste selectively. Inside the office park, there will be half a hectare of open public space, designed to become a popular meeting place with fountains and green spaces.

A new-generation mall



The main entrance facade of the Etele Plaza is composed of the largest glass wall structure in Hungary, at 1,200 sqm, the press release says, with box elements both protruding and recessed into the facade. Inside, the Dyer architecture and design studio has conjured up soft lines and an almost 200 sqm interactive LED media interface, bringing the latest generation of mall design to Hungary.

​​Etele Plaza, also designed by Paulinyi-Reith & Partners, will contain a total of 180 business units once completed. In addition to the largest fashion stores, a grocery store, restaurants, cafés, a multiplex cinema, a fitness room, playhouse and other services, almost 1,300 parking spaces will be available to visitors.

In the first smart plaza in the capital, the most advanced positioning and navigation system will make parking easier by indicating empty spots, while helping customers find a given business or service chosen through a mobile application.

The development of the Futureal Group is expected to attract around 40,000 shoppers a day from the capital, the agglomeration and rural towns with easy access to the nearby transport hub.