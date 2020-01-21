EPAM Systems becomes 1st tenant of Forest Offices, Debrecen

Bence Gaál

EPAM Systems, a global product development, digital platform engineering, and digital and product design agency signed a 2,100 sqm new office lease contract in Debrecen’s newly developed Forest Offices last month, real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield, representing the landlord in the transaction, tells the Budapest Business Journal.

Forest Offices

EPAM Systems will be moving to the first floor of the five-story modern office building in February 2020.

"Securing the first tenant in a newly developed office building is always a pleasure," Cushman & Wakefield senior office negotiator Krisztina Enzsöl says regarding the transaction. "Not many multinational companies choose countryside locations in Hungary, so this transaction is outstanding for more reasons. We are happy that we were able to offer a suitable option to satisfy EPAM’s expansion and relocation needs within the same city."

Forest Offices is a new, 22,000 sqm, flexible, category ‘A’ office building with three towers, only 10 minutes away from Debrecen’s city center. The complex is in the core catchment area of the University of Debrecen in a green area, according to the press release.

The office complex is certified LEED Gold and has an energetically efficient architectural design with large, naturally lit areas and 200 underground parking spaces.

Cushman & Wakefield advised Capstone Befektetési Alapkezelő Zrt., representing Garda Ingatlan Fejlesztő Befeketetési Alap, the owner of Forest Offices, in the negotiations.