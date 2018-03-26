Eiffel Square wins BREEAM Excellent certification

BBJ

The Eiffel Square office building has been qualified Excellent in the BREEAM asset performance appraisal method in the In-Use Asset category. This means that the building is operating in an outstandingly environment-conscious manner, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

"We assessed the building’s location and extra services, the amount of green surfaces, the flexibly alterable office spaces, the economical use of electricity and water, as well as selective recycling solutions. All aspects taken into account, Eiffel Square has passed the test with excellence as a green office building," said János Szlovák, certified BREEAM assessor and CEO of ML2S Sustainable Solutions Kft., commenting on the 25,600 square-meter building.

As a building in the city center, Eiffel Square is easily accessible both by public transport and by bicycle. Cyclists can benefit from both private bike parking and bike-sharing (Bubi) docking stations at the building. Those cycling to work can also use changing rooms with showers in the basement.

Another asset that complements Eiffel Square is the adjacent 4,800 sqm green park, used as a space for relaxation by local inhabitants and tourists alike. The office building also has a number of green terraces and an extensive green roof. The latter, in addition to being a heat insulator, is also furnished with bird feeders and bat houses that provide a refuge for a number of animal species living in the city.