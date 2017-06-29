Ecodome office building construction begins

BBJ

Real estate developer Redwood Real Estate Holding has recently started construction on a speculative basis of the 5,000 square-meter, A+ category, LEED Platinum pre-certified Ecodome office building in the heart of Buda, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal by Cushman & Wakefield, representing the landlord.

The construction of the property is being carried out by Swietelsky, while international real estate advisor Cushman & Wakefield is acting as the exclusive leasing agent. Set to be delivered in Q2 2018, Ecodome is a fresh addition to the Central Buda office submarket, which has been struggling in recent years with no new stock delivered, the press release notes.



“We are proud to be mandated with the exclusive leasing of this landmark building. The location and the high quality lets us foresee the speedy lease-up of the office areas as occupiers seek new space in the Central Buda submarket,” said Tamara Szántó, Associate and Head of Office Agency at Cushman & Wakefield in Budapest.

“The state-of-the-art Ecodome office building combines modernity with classic atmosphere. Our aim is to create an outstanding, super-green landmark project in this sought-after location. This building with all its features, services, amenities and social areas is the perfect accommodation for larger and smaller, local and international occupiers as well,” added Bálint Erdei, owner at Redwood Real Estate Holding (formerly known as B&L Estates).

Ecodome aims to create an inspiring and efficient working environment which is sustainable and costs less by applying energy-saving systems in accordance with the LEED Platinum Certificate. Among on-site services, Ecodome is set to provide a whole array of amenities, such as an in-house restaurant, rooftop terrace, bicycle parking with lockers and shower room, and charging points for electric vehicles.