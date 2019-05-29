Duna House Q1 earnings fall on base effect

remember me
First-quarter after-tax profit of listed real estate broker and property developer Duna House fell 74% year-on-year to HUF 166 million from a high base, state news wire MTI reported.
Revenue dropped 29% to HUF 1.83 billion. Duna House noted that the delivery of most of a big residential development in Budapest had generated turnover of HUF 1.3 bln in the base period, while adding just HUF 73 mln to revenue in Q1 2019.
Earnings per share came to HUF 48 for the period.
