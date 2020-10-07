Duna House commissions climb 10% in Q3

remember me
Listed real estate broker Duna Houseʼs third-quarter commissions rose 10% year-on-year to HUF 2.92 billion, rebounding after a pandemic lockdown hurt business in Q2, state news wire MTI reports, citing preliminary data released by the company.
Commissions in Hungary rose 7% to HUF 2.18 bln and commissions in Poland jumped 25% to HUF 0.64 bln.
Duna Houseʼs brokered loan volume climbed 13% to HUF 61.57 bln, edging down 1pc to HUF 22.2 bln in Hungary, but climbing 23% to HUF 39.38 bln in Poland, boosted by the acquisition of loan broker Alex T Great.
