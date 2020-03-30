Duna House changes dividend proposal in light of pandemic

MTI – Econews

The board of listed real estate broker Duna House said it changed its dividend proposal because of uncertainty surrounding the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, state news wire MTI reports.

The board will propose last yearʼs earnings be used to shore up liquidity rather than be returned to shareholders.

Earlier the board had proposed payment of a HUF 450 million dividend on last yearʼs earnings.

The board affirmed its commitment to return to its dividend policy adopted after the companyʼs IPO in 2016 as soon as residential development projects planned for completion in 2020 and the groupʼs liquidity position allow it.

Duna Houseʼs annual general meeting of shareholders is scheduled for April 17.