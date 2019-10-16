Double win for TriGranit at International Finance Awards

Bence Gaál

Real estate developer TriGranit took home two awards at this yearʼs International Finance Awards, winning the “Best Real Estate Development Company - Hungary” award, as well as the “Best Commercial Project” award for its Bonarka for Business (B4B) project in Kraków, the company told the Budapest Business Journal.

The award-winning B4B development in Kraków, Poland.

The B4B office complex in Kraków, one of the city’s most popular office complexes, comprises eight buildings with a gross leasable area (GLA) of 75,000 square meters. It is already in operation with the launch of another building (I) currently being prepared. The company says that amid a buoyant office market in the Polish city, another building (J) is planned in the coming years. After the expansion, the complex will offer 10 buildings with a total GLA of 95,000 sqm, with a value of EUR 200 million.

TriGranit adds that the “Best Real Estate Development Company - Hungary” award was won for its long-term success in developing quality real estate projects all over the region and turning neglected brownfield areas into vibrant city districts.

“We are very proud of these recent awards recognizing our commitment to excellent real estate developments,” says TriGranit CEO Tom Lisiecki. “TriGranit’s main goal is to achieve outstanding recognition and success with its high-quality projects developed across the CEE region.”

Currently, TriGranit is working on close to 100,000 sqm GLA of office projects in the region, notes Lisiecki.

“Our flagship project, the Millennium Gardens office development in Budapest with 37,000 sqm GLA, and the Silesia 4 Business in Katowice with 26,000 sqm GLA, are both under construction with completion scheduled for 2021,” he adds.

