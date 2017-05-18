Debrecen to get speculative new Class ʼAʼ office building

BBJ

The construction of a new 22,000 sqm Class "A" office building will soon start in Hungaryʼs second city of Debrecen, and will likely be the largest office building in eastern Hungary, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal by the local office of Colliers International.

The building, called Forest Offices Debrecen and set to be completed in Q3 2018, is designed by Bord Architect Studio. Office leasing, green certification and project consultation will be provided by the Hungarian office of Colliers International.

The recently announced project reflects that, beyond the capital of Budapest, major cities in the countryside are playing a growing role in attracting international companies, Colliers notes. Debrecen, as has been said on many occasions, has a high quality labor force paired with excellent value for money, offering great opportunities primarily for the SSC/BPO sector.

“There is a growing interest in Debrecen on the SSC market. In February, Debrecen won the title of the ‘Best Emerging City of the Year’ in this category, awarded in Warsaw at an international conference,” said Mayor of Debrecen László Papp. “Winning this prize obliges us to offer the best possible conditions for companies choosing Debrecen. Forest Offices Debrecen will assist in achieving this objective.”

A speculative build, the Class "A" Forest Offices Debrecen project consists of three separate wings on five floors, with a total of about 22,000 sqm of flexibly divisible office space and 200 parking spaces. The building complex, just ten minutes away from the city center, will be built using environmentally-friendly solutions, bright interiors, a green roof as well as architectural and engineering solutions focusing on efficiency, according to LEED "Gold" certification, Colliers promises.

“We are proud to participate in the implementation of this speculative office development – so far unique in secondary cities – and to cooperate with the city of Debrecen,” added Miklós Ecsődi, associate director of occupier services at Colliers International Hungary. “A regional trend has been observed that international service providers no longer plan to place their centers only in capital cities. The effect of this trend is increasing in Hungary, and that is why we believe in the success of the project.”