C&W appointed property manager for Váci Greens D

BBJ

Cushman & Wakefield has been appointed the property manager of the 15,647 sqm Váci Greens D office building developed by Atenor.

The state of the art Váci Greens Building D will be handed over this month and is already 50% occupied, with further lease negotiations to be finalized soon, C&W said in a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Cushman & Wakefield’s asset services team will provide the full scope of property management including financial administration, tenant liaison, technical supervision and subcontractor management. It will be involved in the handover period of the property and will be responsible for managing guarantee/warranty issues with the general contractors as well.

István Rézsó, head of business development for asset services at C&W in Budapest said: “We are extremely happy to have been mandated on such a high profile office building in Budapest’s fastest developing business district, the Váci corridor. We are confident that our professional approach, experience and enthusiasm will further help the success of the building and the lease up process.”

Zoltán Borbély, CEO at Atenor added: “We are confident that Cushman & Wakefield is the right professional choice for the property management tasks and they will seamlessly integrate into the vivid life of the Váci Greens complex. We are looking forward to starting our cooperation.”

Upon completion, the Váci Greens office complex will comprise 130,000 sqm of office space all together in six buildings. It is located on the Váci út corridor which plays an extremely important role in the business revitalization of the district. The Váci Greens campus already accommodates a large number of tenants who employ all together close to 5,700 people. After completing phase II (Buildings D, E, and F), the campus will host nearly 10,000 people.