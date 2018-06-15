Cushman & Wakefield opens Design and Build service in Budapest

Bence Gaál

Cushman & Wakefield has expanded its portfolio in Hungary by adding what it calls a “Design and Build” platform, covering space planning, design and engineering, and fit out construction works.

The CEE region of the new service line is headed by Glyn Evans, with Ádám Csikós, partner, head of project and development services (PDS) leading the platform in Budapest. By using the new service, clients may contract one single service provider for turnkey projects.

Ádám Csikós said the expansion was a logical next step. “The Hungarian market definitely came to a point where we saw it necessary to open up our Design and Build platform within our PDS business. In our experience, clients have more trust in companies that are able to provide all services under one umbrella… By expanding our in-house design capabilities, we are able to expand our range of services,” he explained.