CTP wins Warehouse Developer award, strengthens team

BBJ

Commercial real estate developer and manager CTP scooped up the Warehouse Developer category at the Hungarian & Balkans Real Estate Awards. The winner was chosen based on overall performance and consistent outstanding results during the past year.

CTPʼs new chief operating officer Robert Pitt.

The Hungarian & Balkan Real Estate Awards & Investment Forum nominees included companies operating in Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia and the Balkans region, according to a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal.

CTP has also extended its management team, welcoming new chief operating officer Robert Pitt. Earlier in January, it named Rudolf Nemes as its new country manager for Hungary.

Pitt will assist in setting up the processes needed to efficiently help the operational structure of the company, both at local and international level, thus preparing CTP for the further growth needed to achieve its ambitious goals, CTP says. He will focus on HR, IT, Legal, Controlling and Construction, Design, Permitting and Procurement, and will also work with the local construction team on the projects under development throughout the country.

THE COO has a degree in economics from University College of Dublin and previously worked for Lidl in Ireland & Northern Ireland as Property Director, and then as COO for Lidl in the Czech and Slovak Republics. He continued his career as COO and CEO of Tesco’s franchise business, where he spent almost eight years. Most recently, he was CEO of Independent News & Media PLC Ireland.

Country manager Nemes expects further expansion of the Hungarian team in 2018, thus supporting the growth of the local portfolio by more than 25% and improving the profitability and efficiency of all operations.