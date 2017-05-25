CTP pilots competition for artists in Czech Rep

Christian Keszthelyi

Real estate developer CTP is calling a competition for visual artists to ornament the walls of its own industrial buildings, creating an outdoor art gallery, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal. The competition is being piloted in the Czech Republic before being extended to Hungary, among many other European countries.

The international competition, entitled CTP Art Wall, is unprecedented on the Czech cultural scene, the real estate developer says.

“Iʼm delighted that we have succeeded in linking art and business. We want to help artists to present their work in a non-traditional format while raising the cultural level of our country,” says CTP CEO Remon Vos. “I truly believe that we will be able to discover interesting and even new talents.”

Through the project CTP aims to improve public space, as well as achieving the “beautification” of industrial and logistics halls. Although currently the project is being run in the Czech Republic, other Central and East European countries where CTP has a presence will be involved too, including Hungary.

Winners in the first year will be given the opportunity to create artwork on two walls of CTP’s industrial buildings, one at the CTPark Humpolec near the D1 motorway and the other at CTPark Prague Airport. Altogether, CTP will provide more than 6,500 square meters of space.

Of all entrants registered, the jury will first select their top ten artists, and then announce the winners at the gala evening. The jury will be composed of representatives of CTP, CBRE, Architect Acht, Global Street Art, DRAWetc and representatives of the locations.

“We did not put any limits in terms of the topic of the work. We want to give space to creativity and fantasy. We will also evaluate the work on the basis of the relation to the location, whether environmental or thematic,” says Vos.

The partner of the CTP Art Wall project is real estate services firm CBRE with its Art of Space project, focusing on industrial zones and warehouses in the Czech Republic. The project aims to inform, educate and offer space for sharing experiences and knowledge among professionals, authorities and the general public. The CTP Art Wall competition is organized by the DRAWetc visual studio.

CTP entered the Hungarian market two years ago through the purchase of a portfolio of industrial properties, most recently adding the Rozália Park in Biatorbágy.