CPI Property Group wins ‘Deal of the Year’ accolade

BBJ

CPI Property Group has won the title of “Investment Deal of the Year, CEE” at the Eurobuild Awards, the company said in a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

András Marton, Country Manager Poland at CPI Property Group, accepting the award (photo: CPI).

The award was made for the acquisition of a high-quality retail portfolio of mainly shopping centers located in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Romania, with a total leasable area of approximately 265,000 square meters, from two funds managed by CBRE Global Investors.

The EUR 650 million transaction spanned four countries, two funds, and 11 assets, involving four financing institutions.



CPI describes the Eurobuild Awards as the largest commercial real estate event in the region, with 900 attendees. The awards are granted for outstanding achievements in the real estate and construction industry, with the winners selected by more than 200 jury members, representing peers in the CEE real estate industry.

CPI Property Group describes itself as the leading European investor and operator of commercial, residential and hotel properties, with EUR 6.49 billion in assets.