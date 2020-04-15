CPI Human Innovation Program still available despite COVID-19

Bence Gaál

CPI Hungary says that its Human Innovation Program (HIP) continues to work uninterruptedly despite the coronavirus pandemic, and that the proper operation of the companyʼs office buildings are ensured seven days a week.

CPIʼs Quadra office building is one of the locations taking part in the HIP program.

While personal convenience and health-preserving services are currently suspended at the locations, employees working from home are supported by home delivery discounts, and the availability of children’s and leisure programs through online platforms. Furthermore, HIP also shares a selection of free exercise sessions frequently.

The programʼs team is constantly in touch with tenants, assessing their needs, connecting them with the available offers, following the Hungarian and international cultural and leisure programs for children and adults, and regularly sharing recommendations with its tenant community through its tenant communication platforms.

According to CPI, HIP aims at contributing to maintaining the ordinary course of business of its tenants with its own toolbox; therefore, it has offered its tenants to share their current offers and up-to-date information on their services with the wider tenant communities of CPI through the internal communication platforms of the HIP.

The program will be constantly available in its virtual form until the situation is restored, with HIPʼs service team working every day, CPI says.