Coronavirus gives buyers better bargaining position

Nicholas Pongratz

Another result of the current epidemiological situation is that home buyers are in a better bargaining position than before, says origo.hu.

According to Otthon Centrum’s first quarter report, roughly 4% of the price of flats in Buda and up to 10% of the value of detached houses in smaller settlements can be negotiated.

The emergency hit just as the housing market was waking up from its winter sleep.

To varying degrees, in addition to rental prices, house prices have also declined or stagnated, and transaction numbers fell short of that from a year ago, origo.hu adds.