Cordia to build another 2,600 homes in Poland

BBJ

Hungarian residential property developer Cordia, a member of the Futureal group, has announced plans to build a further 2,600 homes in 17 projects in Poland in the coming four years, business news site novekedes.hu reports.

Horyzont Praga by Cordia, one of the companyʼs projects in Poland.

Cordia has so far inaugurated more than 1,000 homes in Poland. The company has projects in Warsaw, Kraków, Gdańsk and the Baltic Sea resort of Sopot.

Cordia says it aims to become one of the country’s top ten developers, inaugurating 1,500-2,000 homes a year.

Cordia has inaugurated 5,500 homes in Hungary and abroad and is currently building a further 4,000.

The company is also making preparations for the construction of an additional 5,000, novekedes.hu says. The company had revenues of EUR 61.7 million last year.