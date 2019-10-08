Cordia builds another 2,600 homes in Poland

BBJ

Hungarian property developer Cordia announced plans to build a further 2,600 homes in 17 projects in Poland in the coming four years, novekedes.hu reports.

Horyzont Praga by Cordia, one of the companyʼs projects in Poland.

Cordia has so far inaugurated more than 1,000 homes in Poland. The company has projects in Warsaw, Krakow, Gdansk and the Baltic Sea resort of Sopot.

It aims to become one of the country’s top ten developers, inaugurating 1,500-2,000 homes a year. Cordia, a member of the Futureal group, has inaugurated 5,500 homes in Hungary and abroad and is building a further 4,000.

It is making preparations for the construction of an additional 5,000, novekedes.hu says. The company had revenue of EUR 61.7 million last year.