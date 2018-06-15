Construction starts on Budapestʼs Millennium Gardens office complex

BBJ

TriGranit has announced the start of construction of its new "Class-A" office development, Millennium Gardens, which is the final element of the Millennium City Center in Budapest. The completion is expected by 2020 and will provide a leasable area of 37,000 sqm.

TriGranit says Millennium Gardens is one of the biggest office developments in Budapest, in a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal.

The project will be constructed next to MÜPA Budapest arts complex, the National Theater and the K&H Headquarters on the banks of the Danube. The concept for the two-winged complex was conceived by Finta Studio.

The white, blade-shaped elements situated between each level and along the sides not only make the four-sided facade extraordinary, but also enable the clarity in design and unique dynamics for the building. This design solution supports both natural shading and comfort, in accordance with the building’s energy-saving operation, the press release says.

Adapting to the newest city utilization trends, the 10-story building will be equipped with storage for more than 200 bicycles as well as changing rooms and showers. Additionally, the office complex will have electric car chargers. The green garden with its water surface will promote recreation and a healthy work-life balance, as well as working at an alternative location, and can also function as a public space, a meeting point and a place for employees to have lunch.

In 2018-2019, the company is working on the launch of four office developments across Central Europe, with some 77,000 sqm GLA of office space. Apart from Millennium Gardens , the construction of the eighth element of Bonarka for Business (B4B) in Krakow, Poland – Building H, with 10,000 sqm GLA – is in progress. The construction work of Building I at B4B, with 10,000 sqm GLA, will also "highly possibly" start next year.

Silesia Towers is also expected to start in the near future in Katowice, Poland. The two-building complex will be constructed near a previous TriGranit development, Silesia City Center, extending the city’s office supply by an additional 40,000 sqm GLA.