Construction of Aréna Business Campus Building ʼAʼ complete

Bence Gaál

Belgian real estate developer Atenor has completed Building "A" of its Aréna Business Campus, meeting the deadline of the original schedule, the company tells the Budapest Business Journal.

Authorization of the occupancy permit is currently in progress.

Construction works on the project, located at Hungária körút 30. in District VIII, begun in the spring of 2018. The 21,000 sqm Building "A" is the first of the projectʼs four office buildings (a total of 72,000 sqm).

The construction of Building ”B” is now in full swing. It is expected to be completed in Q2 2021.

"Atenor has been present on Budapest’s office market since 2008, and I can confidently say that it writes a unique success story because five buildings of our first local project, the six-building Váci Greens office complex, have been sold and 100,000 sqm of the total 123,000 sqm office space have been leased," says Zoltán Borbély, country director of Atenor Hungary.

"We further strengthen our Hungarian presence and successes with Aréna Business Campus. The leasing of Building ʼAʼ is in an advanced phase, we have signed lease contracts and letter of intents on nearly 40% of the building," he added.

Aréna Business Campus, offering in-house services, as well as public and recreational spaces, is three minutesʼ walk from the Stadionok metro station and the Aréna Mall Shopping Center is also nearby.

"From the beginning, Atenor develops real estates that increase the attractiveness of cities. We are going to carry out an office complex on Hungária Boulevard, which satisfies the needs and demands of today’s citizens, users, as well as of future generations. Our international expertise and experience enables us to develop our buildings in close co-operation with the authorities, creating a symbiosis with the environment and the citizens," Borbély points out.